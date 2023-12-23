Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Lifted by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.8 %

EXPD opened at $128.90 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $129.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.