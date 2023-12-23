Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.5% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.