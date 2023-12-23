Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $542.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.24. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

