Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,203 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

