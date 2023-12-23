Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Increased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1,685.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.0 %

MKL opened at $1,387.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,409.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,429.10. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00.

Insider Activity

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

