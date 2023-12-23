Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $460.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

