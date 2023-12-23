Enzi Wealth Has $2.83 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Enzi Wealth increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 119.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

