Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Position Boosted by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 5.4% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FHLC opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

