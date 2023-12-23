YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth reduced its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. YETI accounts for about 0.3% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in YETI were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $121,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 46,473.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,308,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $30,092,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in YETI by 67.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YETI opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.31. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp cut their target price on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

