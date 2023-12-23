Enzi Wealth Invests $252,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 45,902 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,610,242.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,745 shares of company stock worth $18,804,049. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

