Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 802 Shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Bancshares were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. TC Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Insider Transactions at TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Joshua Travis Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TC Bancshares news, Director Joshua Travis Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie B. Tillman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,570 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $110,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBC

About TC Bancshares

(Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.