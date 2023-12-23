Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

