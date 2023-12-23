Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUFree Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $57,047,399. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $624.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $627.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.13. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

