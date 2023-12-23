Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

