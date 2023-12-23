Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $315,239,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $130.00 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.07 and its 200 day moving average is $129.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

