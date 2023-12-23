Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,328 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 681.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,090,039.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,176 shares of company stock worth $2,556,302. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $43.42 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

