Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,836 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 106,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 241,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 41.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $212.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

