Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Position Increased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Cullman Bancorp worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cullman Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cullman Bancorp stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Cullman Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $78.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cullman Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CULL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 19.50%.

In related news, CEO John A. Riley III purchased 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,684.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,238.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.