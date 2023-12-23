Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $201.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.46 and its 200 day moving average is $183.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

