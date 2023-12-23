The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Stake Raised by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

