Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
