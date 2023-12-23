Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.