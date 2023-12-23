Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ryohin Keikaku in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, men and womenswear, shoes, bags and accessories, children's clothing, inner and loungewear, and stockings and leggings; household goods products, including towels, mattress, toning water, cleaning tools, cosmetics and beauty care, aromas and room fragrance, stationery, albums, office storage and cases, kitchen utensils, furniture, tableware and cutlery, home appliances and lighting, bicycles and tricycles, pet supplies, bed linen, bath and toilet supplies, laundry supplies, and potted plants and gardening items; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, white chocolate strawberry, butter chicken curry, retort pouches, canned foods and seasonings, frozen food, confectionery and ingredients, and tea leaves and beverages, as well as houses.

