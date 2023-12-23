Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

