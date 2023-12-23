G999 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,050.06 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,050.06 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00103419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00025755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005606 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

