NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Salvatore Francis Mulia Sells 750 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Salvatore Francis Mulia sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $10,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,688.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Salvatore Francis Mulia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 20th, Salvatore Francis Mulia sold 750 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $10,275.00.

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $355.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NewtekOne by 3,389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 470,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,979,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at $2,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,094,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

