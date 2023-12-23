Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,267 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $55,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

