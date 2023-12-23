Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,842,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,127,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

