Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dechtman Wealth Management LLC

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.5% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $231.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

