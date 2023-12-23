Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,188 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 34,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $396,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68. The company has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.