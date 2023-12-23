China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 5,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 1,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

China Minsheng Banking Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

