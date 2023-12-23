State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

