Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.