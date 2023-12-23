Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.16 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.8% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,079,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $168.02 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $168.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.29. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

