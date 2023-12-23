G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,050.06 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00103419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00025755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005606 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

