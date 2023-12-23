CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVM opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.33. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

