BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Marjorie Dickman Sells 3,206 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Marjorie Dickman sold 3,206 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $11,445.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,435.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BlackBerry Stock Down 0.4 %
BB stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BlackBerry
