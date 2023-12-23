BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Marjorie Dickman Sells 3,206 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Marjorie Dickman sold 3,206 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $11,445.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,435.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.4 %

BB stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Read Our Latest Report on BB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.