Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWR opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

