Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Has $28.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,882 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 8.5% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.