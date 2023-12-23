Pepe (PEPE) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Pepe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pepe has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Pepe has a market cap of $618.26 million and $212.51 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pepe

Pepe launched on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000149 USD and is up 14.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $367,901,867.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

