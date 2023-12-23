Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Velas has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $32.47 million and $1.45 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00103419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00025755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,537,132,963 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.