Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $701.36 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00120577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00025600 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004493 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002269 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

