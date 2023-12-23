Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Raised by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.2 %

TFX stock opened at $250.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

