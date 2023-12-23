Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.