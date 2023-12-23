Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,930,000 after buying an additional 643,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,016,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after buying an additional 361,083 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,988,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ORA opened at $75.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

