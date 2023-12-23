Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Lifted by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

TFC opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

