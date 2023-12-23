First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 185,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 106,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,367,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

