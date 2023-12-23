NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 142,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 27,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

