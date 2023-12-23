First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $606,738,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,017,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $354.93 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.66 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

