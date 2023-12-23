First Affirmative Financial Network Has $344,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.05.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

