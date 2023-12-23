First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 228 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Novartis were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NVS opened at $98.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.